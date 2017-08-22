Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for Season 2 of their critically acclaimed workplace comedy Loot.



Starring and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, the second season of Loot welcomes new guest stars including Benjamin Bratt, Ana Gasteyer, and O-T Fagbenle.

Loot Season 2 sees Season 1 stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Meagen Fay, Stephanie Styles and Joel Kim Booster also return.

“Loot season two kicks off a year after Molly Wells (Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation,” the synopsis reads.” Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.”

Produced by Universal Television, Loot was created, written and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Maya Rudolph also serves as executive producer, along with her producing partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Dave Becky of 3 Arts and Natasha Lyonne.

The second season of Loot will debut with the first two episodes on April 3 on Apple TV+ followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 29.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Loot below.