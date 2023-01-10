Love & Marriage: Detroit is back with all the relationship drama and heartwarming moments fans love.

Season 2B of the OWN series features the return of Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson, Marcel and Kimberly Dobine, and Bravo and Lakeita Samuels as they navigate life, love, parenting, and friendship.

Russell and Kolby Harris clash over potty training

In an exclusive preview of the premiere episode, titled “Daddy’s Home,” Kolby struggles to get their toddler on a consistent potty training schedule and feels like Russell isn’t pulling his weight. In a confessional with producers, Russell suggests Kolby may lack patience with their daughter during this phase.

“Kyndelle right now has an attitude because she believes her mom is fussing at her,” he says.

Kolby doesn’t hold back with her frustrations, telling Russell, “You don’t enforce her going to the potty. I feel like it’s a solo thing… when she does have an accident, you hardly ever say anything.”

In a separate confessional, she adds, “I don’t think anything frustrates me more than Russell refusing to reprimand Kyndelle. We both have to discipline her.”

What’s coming up on ‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’?

According to the official episode logline: “The kids react to Brandon being back home. LaToya tries to connect with her children. Kolby feels overwhelmed with Russell’s lack of support with Kyndelle. While everyone is at dinner, Bravo confronts Marcel for the way Kimberly disrespected his event.”

Russell and Kolby have been married for five years and recently welcomed their second daughter. With Kolby feeling stretched thin, she’s frustrated that Russell isn’t as hands-on as she’d like, especially while he juggles his duties as a pastor and leads his nonprofit, Soar Detroit, which supports youth literacy and sports. This season, he also celebrates the grand opening of his new gym.

When does ‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’ air on OWN?

Check out the exclusive clip below. The new episode of Love & Marriage: Detroit premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on OWN.