Maurice Scott’s teenage son, Monster, has been featured on Love & Marriage: Huntsville since the show’s inception.

Many will remember the battle he had with his ex-wife, Kiuwa, to stand on her promise to allow Monster to relocate from Michigan to Alabama to live with him in his teenage years. His relationship with his stepson Jaylin, from his marriage to his now-wife Kimmi, has also been featured on the show. But as it turns out, Maurice has other children.

The revelation came during an interview with Dustin Ross on Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast. The two were discussing the dilemma Chris and Nell Fletcher are having with their adult children becoming more financially independent of them. Ross praised Scott for his parenting and helping set his children up for success. Scott then made the big reveal.

How many children does Maurice Scott have?

“I have three adult children. We don’t talk about my daughters on the show, but I have three adult children and it’s all different. As an adult, finding your way in life is a challenge. Jaylin (his stepson) took a different route than Tatyana, and Tatyana took a different route than Shaka did. And one is a chef, one’s a professional working in cyber security, and one works for me. Just looking at different dynamics between the children is difficult,” he explained.

Overall, this means he likely has four children, including his stepson, his teenage son and these two daughters.

It’s unclear who his two daughters are with, or why he hasn’t featured them on the show or on his social media, but it’s good to see all are doing well.