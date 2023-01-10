Just as we thought Love & Marriage: Huntsville couldn’t get any messier, Carlos King, the self-proclaimed king of reality television, ushered in the messiest love triangle since Joseline Hernandez, Stevie J and Mimi Faust via his tenure on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. The show has seen the breakdown of friendships, marriages, outside babies and recently death with the passing of former cast member Keke Jabbar. But nothing prepared us for Sunni and Moses.

As it turns out, Sunni was not new to the LAMH family. She worked behind the scenes as a producer. From what we know Sunni worked closely with cast member Destiny Payton, who has not had the easiest time on the show, nor has she been well-received by LAMH’s fans. But Sunni has changed the audience’s tune, and now most are #TeamDestiny.

According to Destiny, she and Sunni became close friends. It’s easy to understand why. Reality stars tell them their biggest secrets, successes and fears. And in Destiny’s short time on the show, she went through a lot. Fans witnessed her marriage fall apart in a matter of one season, her birth and a subsequent contentious divorce and custody battle, her fallout with LAMH queen bee Melody Shari, her business fall apart, her arrests and financial distress. While fans and co-stars accused Destiny of not sharing enough on the show but getting all their tea from social media, Sunni admits she knew what Destiny was going through. Destiny’s tough exterior made her an adversary to fans, but she and Sunni say she shared another side off-camera. Before this season, Destiny was axed after her then-boyfriend, Moses, didn’t appear on the show or the reunion. They split not too long after. Upon her return this season, Moses was cast on the show and married to Sunni. Hence, Carlos King thought this storyline was too messy to keep Sunni employed, but it was too great not to showcase it with the series.

Sunni and Moses say they barely interacted with each other while he and Destiny were together, but the timeline has puzzled some. Either way, they agree that they began dating and got married within six months. Sunni says she texted Destiny that they needed to talk two days before revealing the news of her and Moses’ marriage on social media. Destiny never responded and had already caught wind of the relationship. She also said there was a clear overlap between her and Moses’ relationship and no apparent breakup before he began dating and married Sunni.

On Sunni’s end, she and Destiny were “never friends.” Despite this, she admittedly helped Destiny financially, attended birthday functions in the off-season to celebrate Destiny when the show was not in production and worked as a manager of sorts for Destiny’s singing endeavors by booking her for shows. Sunni said it was strictly business for her, and she used the opportunities to assist Destiny in her storyline for the show.

Destiny disagrees. She claims there was ongoing communication between her and Sunni, even when they were no longer affiliated with the show. While she says the communication slowed once their time on the show together ceased, she has text messages from Destiny saying she “loves and misses” her. Whatever the case, friendship or just a close working relationship, the relationship was too close to comfort for this scenario.

One may argue that you cannot help who you fall in love with, but in this case, you absolutely can, especially if we go off Sunni’s testimony that she paid Moses no mind while he dated Destiny. They both admit Moses reached out to her in an attempt to court her. Sunni said she shot it down but continued meeting with him on “real estate business” as both are in the industry. The easiest way to bypass this situation would have been to avoid Moses altogether once she knew his intentions. Having been in the real estate business of flipping houses for over a decade, Sunni missing out on a “business opportunity” with Moses wouldn’t have impacted her portfolio. But no, Sunni, a woman of a certain age with no husband or children, wanted her time. And she felt Moses could be the one.

Sunni could get a pass if she kept it real. She’s been honest in saying once she realized there could be something with Moses, she consulted her close friends and family about how to move forward, and they gave her the OK to pursue it.

She said, in similar words: “This could be my husband. Am I going to miss out on this because of a friendship with Destiny? No.”

Viewers could have respected it if she had kept it at that, regardless of whether she had broken the girl code. Life isn’t black and white. Love is messy and can be hard to come by. But she didn’t. Instead, she came in on 10 and came for Destiny in a situation where Destiny was the victim.

Sunni has gone on a world tour to “defend” her character. In the process, she slandered Destiny about Moses, referring to her as a 15-year side-chick, noting Destiny was one of many women in Moses’ roster. The reason that made him her ideal husband is beyond understanding.

Moses also claimed in an interview and on the show that he never saw a future with Destiny, echoing his now-wife’s side-chick statements. But this is the same alleged side-chick he admits he named his LLC after her son and the future daughter they were planning. He proudly, and with a sinister laugh, revealed in the last episode that his business’ name is Justice Law Logistics. Justice is the daughter he and Destiny were planning on having one day. Law is the name of the son Destiny shares with her ex.

Sunni claims Destiny talked negatively about her online after her and Moses’ marriage was revealed. From the research gathered pre-season, Destiny stated she was hurt by how things came to be and had questions about the timeline. Anyone with a brain would have the same feelings.

If anything, Moses was the one who owed Destiny the most. And just as Kimmi Scott said on the show, Sunni knew in her heart that the optics were not ideal, so she didn’t tell Destiny of their relationship from the start. It doesn’t matter if they weren’t “friends.” She owed it to her on a professional level.

Sunni has doubled down with her new co-stars and feels she hasn’t crossed any professional boundaries. If that were the case, she would have been asked back as a producer and not as a pawn in a storyline. Sunni also wouldn’t feel the need to be a cast member on the show to defend her stance.

We will never know the actual timeline of Moses and Sunni’s relationship. We do know that she’s tarnished her professional reputation in the name of “love,” and we hope it’s worth it. Stay tuned to LAMH to see how it continues to unfold.