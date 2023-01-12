André Holland, Nicole Beharie and DeWanda Wise are trying to figure out where they stand in the trailer for the upcoming romantic drama Love, Brooklyn.

The film stars Holland and Beharie as exes who are still in contact with each other, which complicates Holland’s character’s new relationship.

According to the official synopsis:

A writer (Holland) navigates complicated relationships with his ex, an art gallery owner (Beharie), and his current lover, a newly-single mother (Wise), with the support of his best friend (Roy Wood Jr.).

Who else stars in ‘Love, Brooklyn’?

The film also stars Cassandra Freeman and Cadence Reese.

Holland also serves as producer with Kate Sharp, Patrick Wengler, Maurice Anderson, Liza Zusman. Steven Soderberg executive produces with Jeffrey Deary, Andy Steinman, Brian Katz, Thomas Zambeck, Alexander Leff and Rachael Abigail Holder.

The film first premiered at teh Sundance Film Festival this year before being acquired by Greenwich Entertainment.

When is ‘Love, Brooklyn’ in theaters?

Love, Brooklyn opens exclusively at Angelika Film Center in New York on Aug. 29 before it opens nationwide on Sept. 5.