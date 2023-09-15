Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is set to return for its 13th season in July, and things are spicier than ever.

This installment of the reality television franchise created by Mona Scott-Young in 2011 is now the longest-running Love & Hip Hop series in history.

Per the season’s official description: The must-see reality juggernaut is back as the cast of industry hitmakers and fresh new faces share their personal stories while bringing to light the drama. Now more than ever, relationships are tested, friendships come and go…and everything isn’t always peachy.

Who’s the cast of this season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’?

For its 13th season, the series will follow the lives of original cast members, including Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Scrappy, Karlie Redd, Bambi, and Yung Joc, all of whom have been part of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since its premiere in 2012.

Although she first appeared in the New York version of the show, Yandy and her husband Mendeeces are just as much a part of the core cast of the series, despite making their first appearance on the show in 2020 when he was released from prison during the show’s tenth season.

Other returning cast members include Ashley Conley, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Erica Racine, Jasmine Bleu, Jessica White, Kendra Robinson, Lil Zane, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Sierra Gates, Spice and ZellSwag.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will also welcome newcomers Queen Key, Salma Slims and 24Hrs to the show for this season.

What lies ahead for this season?

From Bambi’s new engagement and diss record to Scrappy and Joc teaming up to an Atlanta compilation album to Yandy and Mendeeces fighting to hold onto their image of the perfect union following theitenthar anniversary, and everything in between, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 13 may be proof that this is the franchise’s longest-running installment of the show, but also that it is filled with the most drama.

Watch the exclusive supertrailer below. The new season premieres July 8 on MTV.