Ariana DeBose and Ke Huy Quan reflect on their status as POC Oscar winners headlining an action film like Love Hurts.

Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum spoke with the two actors, who star in the film about a realtor (Quan) forced to confront his past when his former partner-in-crime (DeBose) sends him an eerie message.

DeBose said she and Quan “both have a mutual admiration for each other,” which made them eager to surprise audiences with their range.

“Let’s surprise each other, and that’s what this film really was all about,” she said. “I think it’s important to keep audiences guessing, to keep the industry guessing to a point—so that they don’t think you’re just one thing. You know, I think it’s very tempting to try and place people in a box for our own understanding, right? We’re comfortable with what we know. But as actors, that’s not why we do this work. We do this work to try on different things.

“In that way, being two people of color taking on these types of characters, leading a film, giving new expression to these archetypes—I think it’s exactly what the industry should be doing. It’s exactly the type of work we should be doing, especially in the face of the attack on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. I’m very passionate about my belief that if we’re going to ask society for its full expression of compassion, empathy, equity and equality, we also have to be that.”

Quan also shared how “refreshing” it was to work with DeBose on the film.

“Ari and I had that very special moment on Oscar night when she opened the envelope and announced my name with so much emotion, and that really meant a lot to me,” he said. “We would see each other at various events, and I would always run up to her and say I wanted to work with her. So when this project came up and they were thinking about who could play Rose, and her name came up, I immediately jumped with joy and said, ‘Yes, please do whatever you can to make her say yes!’”

“To be in this movie together after that Oscar moment was really something,” he continued. “And honestly, she’s incredible in this movie. This is her first time doing this kind of fight choreography, and she’s a true badass.”

Watch the full interviews above. Love Hurts hits theaters Friday.