Target is following Donald Trump‘s plan to dismantle programs designed to support Black and LGBTQ+ rights. According to The Wall Street Journal the company announced on Friday that it is ending its workforce and supplier diversity programs, which were implemented in recent years.

Trump’s Executive Order Sparks Corporate Changes

After Trump issued an executive order this week to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, many corporations, including Target, appear to be shifting their strategies. Target, which established its DEI policies three years ago, said in a statement that the changes are being made “with the goal of driving growth and staying in step with the evolving external landscape.”

A Departure From Promises Made In 2020

This decision marks a stark contrast from 2020, when Target pledged to increase Black employee representation by 20%. At that time, the company also launched its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) program to enhance the shopping experience for Black communities. REACH aimed to spotlight products from Black-owned businesses, but the program is set to conclude this year.

Social Justice Movements Shaped Past Commitments

In the wake of the 2020 social justice movements following George Floyd’s death, Target joined many corporations in pledging support for equality. As part of those efforts, its stores across the country showcased merchandise celebrating Pride Month and Black History Month.