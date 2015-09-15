Love Is Blind is gearing up to drop another season of conversation-starting episodes on Netflix.

The popular Netflix dating experiment series, now in its seventh season, sees singles choose people to marry without ever meeting them face-to-face, and over several weeks, “the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods.”

But will all the couples make it to wedding day?

Where is Love Is Blind Season 7 set?

The seventh season of Love Is Blind is set in Washington, D.C. Here’s the official Season 7 synopsis:

The hit reality series is back for a seventh season, following a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Here are the stars of Love Is Blind Season 7

The list of singles is below:

Alexandra, 33, Producer

Ally, 31, Master Aesthetician

Ashley A., 32, Marketing Director

Ashley W., 32, Health and Wellness Educator

Bohdan , 36, Tech Sales

, 36, Tech Sales Brittany , 33, Esthetician

, 33, Esthetician David , 29, Program Manager

, 29, Program Manager Dylan , 30. Realtor/Artist

, 30. Realtor/Artist Garrett , 33, Quantum Physicist

, 33, Quantum Physicist Hannah , 27, Medical Device Sales

, 27, Medical Device Sales Jason D. , 30, Loan Officer

, 30, Loan Officer Jenny , 31, Account Training Coordinator

, 31, Account Training Coordinator Katie B. ,36, Sports Marketing Manager

,36, Sports Marketing Manager Leo , 31, Art Dealer

, 31, Art Dealer Marissa, 32, Lawyer

Monica, 37, Sales Executive

Morgan M. , 33, Sales Team Lead

, 33, Sales Team Lead Nick D. , 29, Real Estate Agent

, 29, Real Estate Agent Nick P. , 31, Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

, 31, Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Nina , 32, Journalist

, 32, Journalist Perry , 31, Realtor

, 31, Realtor Ramses, 35, Program Associate at Justice Reform Nonprofit

Raymond , 33, Consultant

, 33, Consultant Stephen , 34, Electrician

, 34, Electrician Tamar , 33, Video Editor & 2D Animator

, 33, Video Editor & 2D Animator Tara , 29, Senior Marketing Manager

, 29, Senior Marketing Manager Taylor , 30, Clean Energy Policy Consultant

, 30, Clean Energy Policy Consultant Tim, 33, Web Content Strategist

Tyler, 34, Account Manager

How many episodes are in Love Is Blind and when will they drop?

The season will have 12 episodes. Here is the release schedule:

● Week 1 (Oct. 2): Episodes 1-6

● Week 2 (Oct. 9): Episodes 7-9

● Week 3 (Oct. 16): Episodes 10-11

● Week 4 (Oct. 23): Episode 12 (finale)

Created by Chris Coelen, the series is executive produced by Coelen, Ally Simpson, Brent Gauches, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith.

Watch the trailer below: