The long-rumored Love Island USA spinoff, featuring the stars of the buzzy and breakout sixth season of the show, has finally been confirmed by the streamer. Peacock has also confirmed the participating cast.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa (working title) “follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.”

Season 6 saw Love Island USA, which moved from CBS to Peacock in Season 4, was the stateside version of the show’s breakthrough season. It hit unprecedented popularity as it was the No. 1 reality series in the United States for Summer 2024 (per Peacock) and was the streamer’s most-watched original reality competition series in history.

Which Season 6 ‘Love Island USA’ cast members are returning for the spinoff?

The cast will include JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington, with appearances from other former Islanders also expected.

A notable omission from the cast list is Kordell Beckham, who won Season 6 of the show with Page. No need to fret, however, as we’ve heard that Beckham will appear in the show, just not as a member of the main cast due to a prior scheduling commitment.

When does ‘Love Island: Beyond The Villa’ premiere?

The series is set to premiere this summer, but we do not have an exact date yet. This is the second Love Island spinoff set to come outside of the main USA series, as the Love Island Games spinoff will return for a second season as well.

Executive producers of the show are David George, Adam Sher, Sarah Howell and Richard Bye, who EP alongside Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. The show is produced by ITV America, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.