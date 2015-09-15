After a sixth season that took the world by storm and is surely set to go down in reality television history, Love Island USA has announced 2024 winners.

Spoilers ahead:

The winners of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 are…

Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham!

The fan-favorites were coupled up on Day 1 in the villa and overcame setbacks to grow stronger and complete an iconic love story that captured viewers’ hearts. They will split the $100,000 cash prize.

As is per Love Island tradition, both Beckham and Page received envelopes, and one containing $0 and one containing $100,000. The person who received the money enveloped could decide whether to keep the money to themselves and split it.

Receiving the money envelope, Beckham said, “Me and Serena have been through a whole lot. I couldn’t ask for a better experience than to be in this villa with her. It’s only right– I’m going to split that dough.”

Here are the runners-up, 3rd and 4th place couples of ‘Love Island’ Season 6

Runners-Up/2nd Place: Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi

3rd Place: JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez

4th Place: Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington

Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

A reunion special for ‘Love Island’ Season 6 has also been announced

At the end of the episode, host Ariana Madix also confirmed that Season 6 is getting a reunion episode. The episode will air Aug. 19 on Peacock.

Per Peacock’s official statement, “the reunion special will feature this season’s winners of Love Island USA, fan favorite couples and this season’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa.”

The season has broken records for the show, becoming the No. 1 reality series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms since its launch, per preliminary Nielsen data. It has also been in Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Original Series in each of the for weeks since the season debuted. It is also Peacock’s most-watched and “most talked about” series by “minutes watched and volume of social conversation.” The show’s streaming reach has also doubled from its previous seasons.