Love Island USA Season 6 has taken the summer by storm! Per entertainment data company Luminate, it’s the number one reality series in the country across all streaming platforms. Entering the villa day 13 alongside Cassidy Laudano and Nigel Okafor, Kenneth “Kenny” Rodriguez has become something of a fan favorite, mostly due to his loving relationship with JaNa Craig.

Fans are saying the couple have a chance of winning the season, but who is Rodriguez beyond the villa? Read on to find out.

He’s based in Dallas, Texas

According to social media, the 24-year-old currently lives in Dallas, Texas, but he has roots in The Bronx, New York City.

Per his Linkedin, he works as an account manager. Rodriguez is an alum of Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, attending from 2019-2013. While there, he played baseball.

He’s a fitness influencer

Rodriguez, like many of his fellow villa-mates. While he does share fitness content on his main Instagram account, it appears as though he has a separate, private account dedicated to his fitness journey.

Kenny Rodriguez’s time on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6, explained

Rodriguez has been one of the quieter contestants, but still has warmed the hearts of viewers across the globe. Since entering the villa he has been mostly paired with JaNa Craig, though he brought back Catherine Marshall from Casa Amor. Though Craig was hurt buy this, Rodriguez was immediately apologetic and made things right. He broke things off with Marshall, and he and Craig (referred to fans as JaNa) came back even stronger. They also were chosen by their fellow contestants to have a night in the Hideaway.

Will Kenny Rodriguez win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

Despite being a late arrival to the villa, Rodriguez’s pairing with Craig, and OG has been highly popular among viewers, Since they coupled, America has consistently voted them as one of the top couples. One huge component of the “JaNa” storyline is that it took her a few tries before ending up in a perfectly matched couple, and it all worked out in the end. Because of this, Kenny Rodriguez has a great shot at winning, and the competition will likely come down between Rodriguez/Craig and Kordell Beckham and Serena Page.

Kenny Rodriguez from ‘Love Island USA’ on social media

Rodriguez can be found on Instagram @k_rod223. Pre-finale, he had nearly 70,000 followers, gaining thousands each day. This will definitely increase after the finale airs.

The Season 6 finale of Love Island airs July 21 at 9 p.m. on Peacock.