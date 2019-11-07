One of the most popular and most successful Love Island USA villa bomshells, Miguel Harichi, made quite the impression when he joined this season ninth episode. Kissing just about every woman in the villa on his first night, Harichi quickly became one to watch. He’s swapped partners more than once since then and seems to be a hot commodity, but will he make it till the end of Season 6?

Here’s more on Harichi is outside of the villa, and whether he has a chance of winning the season.

He’s a fitness model, actor and musician

Outside of the villa, Harichi is a fitness model, and he documents his career pretty extensively on social media. His Instagram bio describes his platform as, “Your daily dose of fitness content.”

In addition to being a fitness model, Harichi (who is also an actor and musician) has a YouTube and TikTok page, CSB with two of his friends. The page was created back in February 2022, and while there’s only one video so far, maybe there’s hope for more content in the future. They have much more content on TikTok and have loads of videos and 1.6 million likes.

What scripted TV shows and films has Miguel Harichi appeared in?

Harichi is also an actor, and he has several credits under his belt. He played Danthony on the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso, and is credited for appearing in three episodes. The 27-year-old has also appeared in 2019’s We Die Young.

Now why Miguel in a whole movie rapping in Spanish???? I’m screaming this is so funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/HwCxr5MkPz — yas (@adoomies3) July 18, 2024

On the musician front, several of his rap videos have surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Miguel Harichi is friends with Louis Russell from ‘Too Hot to Handle’

One of the friends he does CSB with is Louis Russell, who is also a reality star. Russell has starred in Season 5 and 6 of Netflix’s UK reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle.

Miguel Harichi’s time on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6, explained

Harichi was instantly sought after in the villa, and initially paired with Olivia “Liv” Walker. After they didn’t hit it off romantically, he recoupled with Leah Kateb right before Casa Amor. With their connection being fairly knew, he was open to many new connections in Casa Amor, and eventually came back with Sierra Mills. However, their stint together was short-lived as he and Kateb found their way back to each other and gained a ton of favor with fans. Though he has been seen as the biggest flirt, Harichi tends to evade a lot of criticism from fans for being upfront to the viewers and the women themselves.

Will Miguel Harichi win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

Harichi is one of the most popular islanders on social media, and his paired with one of the most-followed women in the villa in Kateb. They have been voted as one of the top couples by America as well. Though they had only just begun to gel before Casa Amor, fans have fallen in love with their dynamic. Because of all of this, Harichi does have a decent shot at winning, however, as a unit, a stronger case could be made for JaNa Craig/Kenny Rodriguez or Serena Page/Kordell Beckham.

Miguel Harichi from ‘Love Island USA’ on social media

Harichi can be found on Instagram @miguel_harichi. Before the finale, he had almost 220,000 followers, making him one of the most-followed islanders of the season, and he is sure to gain more after the finale.