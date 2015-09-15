Love Island USA Season 6 is taking the world by storm, cementing the American iteration of the reality franchise as must-see, iconic unscripted television– and it is showing in the numbers.

The sixth season, per Peacock, has become the No. 1 reality series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms, per Nielsen preliminary data (P2+. Minutes Viewed) for June 24 to June 30. Season 6 has also been in the Top 10 SVOD original series since its debut on June 10.

It has become Peacock’s “most-watched and most-talked about series by minutes watched and volume of social conversation,” with streaming reach being “up 2x from previous seasons.”

Hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling, the series is shot in real time from Fiji and airs new episodes each day (besides Wednesday) on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s the official description:

Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations rise and drama ensues as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

The finale airs on July 21.