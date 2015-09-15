Consider our jaws dropped! Love Island USA Season 7 once again delivered one of its most dramatic episodes of the season on Peacock as votes from America once again triggered a dumping, and this time it was not just one.

After the top vote-getters were revealed, the safe Islanders selected one boy and one girl to go home, and fans are still shocked at the results.

With new bombshells Andreina Santos and TJ Palma not eligible for vulnerability, everyone else was subject to potential dumping unless they were one of the top 4 vote-getters for women or the top 3 vote-getters for men.

This resulted in the safe men and women each choosing one person to leave right before the Casa Amor stage of the season.

Who were the top vote-getters for the women and who were the vulnerable?

The top vote-getters, in no particular order, were: Cierra Ortega, Chelley Bissainthe, Olandria Carthen and Huda Mustafa.

The ladies left vulnerable were: Hannah Fields, Amaya Espinal and Iris Kendall.

Who were the top vote-getters for the men and who were the vulnerable?

The top vote-getters, in no particular order, were: Taylor Williams, Nic Vansteenberghe and Ace Greene.

The men left vulnerable were: Austin Shepard, Pepe Garcia and Jeremiah Brown.

Were Hannah Fields and Jeremiah Brown dumped from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7

Yes, Hannah Friends and Jeremiah Brown were dumped from Love Island USA Season 7. The fellow women voted off Hannah and the men voted off Jeremiah.

The guys’ decision to vote off Jeremiah had seeds planted in earlier episodes, as the men had a certain opinion about him essentially being closed off to anyone but Huda, and then felt as if he was moving too fast to be closed off to Andreina. As for Hannah, we didn’t get the full reasoning behind why the ladies voted her off, but hinted that she has success in multiple connections with Pepe and Charlie Georgiou.

On the other hand, it has been discussed in the villa that Iris did not get a fair shot due to the Huda and Jeremiah of it all. Amaya is in a similar situation of not having a strong connection despite trying.

Fans react to Hannah and Jeremiah’s exits with shock and awe

Viewers reacted with surprise and shock on social media, as many expected that Iris and Austin would be the ones leaving if it were up to a group vote.

One fan wrote, “the boys and girls both pissed me off with their votes. hannah has been doing the experience right and jeremiah was literally moving on and exploring. #loveislandusa.”

the boys and girls both pissed me off with their votes. hannah has been doing the experience right and jeremiah was literally moving on and exploring. #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/rpWW2aYsDU — gabby 🫶🏾 (@itssgabby_) June 23, 2025

Someone else said, “there is actually not ONE good reason to keep austin in this villa. he hasn’t connected with anyone. the one girl that wants him he hates. NO ONE WILL EVER WANT HIM. WHAT GENUINE REASON IS THERE TO KEEP HIM.”

there is actually not ONE good reason to keep austin in this villa. he hasn’t connected with anyone. the one girl that wants him he hates. NO ONE WILL EVER WANT HIM. WHAT GENUINE REASON IS THERE TO KEEP HIM #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/2aqEDZ7bIL — military wife survivor (@fooI4tae) June 23, 2025

“i don’t understand how they came to the conclusion that hannah was the girl to leave?” questioned another fan. “she had an established connection, she’s been nothing but a ball of happiness… like what was the mindset?”

i don’t understand how they came to the conclusion that hannah was the girl to leave? she had an established connection, she’s been nothing but a ball of happiness… like what was the mindset? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/LsT3xgIROs — reezy🪬 (@reezentfull) June 23, 2025

And someone else just reacted with a meme from Rob Rausch from last season.

Love Island USA Season 6 airs new episodes each day except for Wednesday on Peacock.