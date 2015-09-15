Peacock has announced the premiere date for Love Island USA Season 7, and it’s coming sooner than you think!

The stateside iteration of the iconic Love Island franchise became a mainstream reality juggernaut with its breakout Season 6 dominating summer television and being deemed a pop culture phenomenon. Host Ariana Madix returns, as is narrator Ian Stirling. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Here’s when ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 premieres

The new season premieres June 3 on Peacock at 9 p.m., with new episodes airing daily, except on Wednesdays.

Per the official description for the season:

Season 7 will introduce a brand new roster of singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken.

‘Love Island USA: Beyond the Villa’ also premieres this year

Season 7 of Love Island USA comes as a new spinoff on the Season 6 cast, Love Island: Beyond the Villa also premieres this year, and the spinoff Love Island Games is also set to get a second season.

The series is executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. ITV America is the studio. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

