OWN’s Love & Marriage: Detroit is back for the second half of its sophomore season — and there’s a lot happening with the cast. The series follows a group of Black couples with deep ties to the city of Detroit and features Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson, Marcel and Kimberly Dobine, and Bravo and Lakeita Samuels. The couples are determined to thrive in their community and are focused on building the best lives possible for their families in Detroit, where Black culture and excellence are thriving in a city on the rise.

In Season 2, Russell and Kolby have been married for five years, and the couple has just welcomed their second daughter. When the new season begins, Kolby is feeling overwhelmed and that Russell is not helping with the kids as much as she would like. Russell continues to work as a pastor and runs his nonprofit, Soar Detroit, which focuses on literacy and sports — and this season, he celebrates the grand opening of his new gym.

Ahead of the Season 2 finale airing May 3, Blavity’s Shadow and Act spoke with Russell and Kolby about balancing business, marriage and children. They also dished on how they’re managing their relationships with their co-stars.

So when we left off last, you all were having some issues around — this was the first time I had heard the term, gender…

Kolby: Disappointment. Gender disappointment, yes.

So, you have two girls — two gorgeous girls, which I’m sure you’re super excited for — but talk to us a little bit about how that gender disappointment played out in your mind.

Kolby: So for me specifically, I think it was, I just dreamed of having two children — just a boy and a girl — and obviously, that was Kolby’s plan, and God had other plans. And so, when I mentioned gender disappointment, it was being honest and transparent about being sad about not having just two children, knowing that there’s a possibility that I could potentially have another child because I know that my husband does want a boy.

All of that was really, just in essence, my feelings and being vulnerable enough to share that with the world, if you will, because I know that I’m not the only person who has wanted a specific gender. And if they wanted to stop having children or only wanted one child, I know that I’m not the only one who has had a preference and didn’t actually see that come to fulfillment with this expected pregnancy.

Russell, how do you feel you were able to support Kolby during that time?

Russell: I think, so a few things. One, I realized that women who can conceive and are blessed with the opportunity to bring a baby into this world — they’re superhumans. And it’s my job as Kolby’s husband to make sure that she knows how much of a superhuman she is.

But also, I think my personality — I’m just overly excited when it comes to my babies. So I think I was able to kinda get her to shift her perspective by, one, having a conversation about how blessed we are, but two, it’s my excitement from having two girls. And I know girls are more likely to be more attached to their fathers. But we are blessed because this is the Lord’s work.

Also, when we last ended off, there was still some contention between you both as a couple and Brandon and Kristina. How does this play out in the second half of Season 2?

Both: You have to watch how that plays out.

Russell: But I will say, sometimes grown-ups have to have grown-up conversations. And in all friend groups, there are ups and downs — the ebbs and flows. What you see on TV is just the natural and the reality of a real friendship. There are times you agree, times you don’t. There are times you might get along perfectly, and times that need work. And we’re excited to be able to share that with everyone and be authentic in that.

We also have a newbie to the cast. How does this infiltrate or impact the group?

Russell: I think having new people — although we know the Dobines — I wouldn’t necessarily call it an infiltration. Everyone in the group wasn’t as acquainted. Whenever you have new people in the group, there are new ways of figuring out how to navigate being in the same space, especially when there’s tension. And as you saw from the first few episodes, they’re trying to figure that piece out. So conversations are different. Dinner is different. But they’re trying to iron that piece out. You’ll have to see in the upcoming episodes how that panned out.

There’s also been a lot of conversation, which I appreciate, about Kolby’s history with being a PK and then her marrying you, Russell, and you going on this trajectory of also being involved in the church. Talk to us a little bit about how that dynamic continues to show up.

Russell: I think for me, being a military chaplain — was it always my goal to be a chaplain? No. I think it was something that the Lord called me to, although I didn’t understand it — and there were times Kolby didn’t understand it either. I think the Lord taught me to do it, and I’m not one to argue with the Lord. I studied it, went to school and started to really become a student of the word.

And one of the things Kolby and I learned is that religion is religion, tradition is tradition, but we don’t allow traditions to define our personal relationships with the Lord or how we raise our kids. It’s all grounded in the biblical way of doing things versus a man’s way of doing.

Kolby: For me specifically, I guess being a PK has been something that I’ve just grown to accept and understand — that my life trajectory may look different than others. My father has always been a pastor, but I’ve always been associated because my grandfather was a bishop. So it’s been about realizing that my life’s trajectory will be different than what I may have seen others’ lives look like.

And I’m grateful for that experience, but I also know everything that I went through as a young girl — I wouldn’t say scarring — but just a little bit like an awakening for me that I just wasn’t always excited about.

I think sometimes my resistance — with what was seen in the show — was kind of met with my initial fear of knowing and realizing that this is something that is good, purposeful and meant. And this is the direction that God has called my husband in. I also am human, and so sometimes I’m just met with a little bit of resistance because of what I’ve been through in that situation as a PK, and not wanting those same experiences for my children.

What are you all excited to show in terms of your storyline this second half of the season?

Russell: I think a few different things. One, we have a new child. So it’s about navigating that dynamic of having two girls. In the season, we were pregnant, but it’s all about learning a new way of life. We’re still trying to figure out what this looks like, what this will be like, and we’re excited to show what it means to be a young family trying to figure it out — as well as being business owners and really trying to put our best foot forward for our family.

If there is a Season 3 — which I hope there is — what are you hoping to showcase?

Russell: There’s been so much that’s occurred in the last few months. One of our biggest things, most recently, we’ve purchased a second gym, so we’re excited to share that. And we’re also really excited to share more about our family. Our youngest, Kinsley — she’s walking. She started walking when she was 9 months. We want to show her relationship with her big sister, how they work together and all the things with our kids.

And then with Kolby, she’s in the influencer world doing some pretty big things and excited to really show how she’s been navigating that space while being a full-time mom.

Kolby, I would love to hear more about the influencer world, because a lot of people are not very familiar with it. And we don’t see the ins and outs of that. What can you share about what you do as an influencer?

Kolby: It’s really busy. I’m just grateful to have a management team and a team that really helps me, because I realized that I would not be able to be successful and do all the things if I didn’t have the support that I have. But I think a lot of people see the glitz and glam of the influencer world and think that it’s just all peaches and cream — great — but in all actuality, it’s not. There are a lot of perks, a lot of benefits, but like any other job, there’s a lot of sacrifice, a lot of time, a lot of commitment.

When you clock out of a 9-to-5 job, that’s it. I had that experience previously. I worked in corporate America, so I know what that’s like. In this world of influence — and being an entrepreneur in and of itself — I’m working sometimes on the weekends. I’m working after my kids go to sleep. It’s nonstop. It’s a lot of sacrifice. It’s a lot of commitment. But it’s all rewarding, and I’m grateful for the position that I’m in. I’m grateful for, as I said, the team that I have. I’m grateful for the community that I’ve built. And I’m just excited to see where the next year takes me.

Check out an exclusive clip from this week’s episode below as well: