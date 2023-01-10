Just because Melody Rodgers is gone, it doesn’t mean there’s no drama on the OWN network. Kimmi Scott is activated in the upcoming milestone 10th season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

The supertrailer shows the cast in a lot of arguments. One of the more explosive encounters is between Kimmi and Nell Fletcher. The two women have had tension in the past, most notably during last season’s girls’ trip to St. Thomas, which resulted in a verbal spat over room assignments, with Kimmi and Nell having a screaming match.

Throughout the trailer, Nell has questions about the Scott brothers and their alleged infidelities. At one point, Kimmi asks Nell, “You think our husbands are cheating and we don’t want you to know about it?” Nell is also invested in the ongoing beef between the other husbands.

NDA allegations, family tension, and a party blow-up

There are also questions surrounding whether Chris Fletcher, Nell’s husband, previously advised the men on the show to have their mistresses sign NDAs—an allegation made by Martell Holt. Chris has denied this. LaTisha Scott, Kimmi’s sister-in-law, seemingly confronts Chris about it in one scene, which creates more tension between her and Nell. LaTisha also gets her mother, Miss Wanda, involved in her beef with Nell, joking that because Nell is slightly older, it’s more appropriate for her mother to deal with her.

Things culminate at a party where Nell and Kimmi get in one another’s faces. The men of the group seemingly interject to try and break things up.

When does the new season of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ premiere on OWN

The season premieres July 19 at 8 p.m. Check out the trailer below: