After a lengthy hiatus and the shocking exit of Melody Rodgers, Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns in July on OWN for its milestone 10th season. And it’s a lot of drama, even without Rodgers at the center. Rodgers exited after several contentious seasons following her divorce and custody battle/lawsiut suit against Martell Holt.

Season 10 appears to bring the drama

Per the official press release, Rodgers’s ex, Martell Holt, makes a bold decision about his future and moving forward after his divorce. Chris and Nell Fletcher realize they have different opinions about raising their new grandchildren, while Nell deals with rumors about her husband. Destiny Payton is single again after learning that her ex, Lance, Nell and Chris’ son, fathered a child while they were dating. LaTisha and Marsa prepare for their oldest child to leave the nest and continue to battle rumors of infidelity. Maurice and Kimmi Scott are also up against more cheating rumors that they must defend and Maurice deals with his adult stepson Jaylin’s criticism.

LaTricia Reedus finds herself torn between her partner, Ken Lee, and her estranged husband, Marques, amid her divorce and co-parenting in their second season. And of course, Marsau and Martell continue their feud.

When does ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ premiere?

The season premieres July 19 at 8 p.m. on OWN. Watch the trailer below.