Police took Scott into custody on an alias warrant for aggressive speeding, Urban Belle Mag reported. Under Alabama law, a person can receive a speeding ticket for exceeding the posted limit. In this case, the reality TV star was cited for driving 25 mph over the legal limit.

According to Justia Law, an alias warrant is issued when a defendant fails to appear in court for a traffic violation. A new warrant is issued under the same proceedings as the original based on AL Code § 15-11.

Scott was booked into Madison County Jail on Friday after 9 p.m. and was released a few hours after posting a $300 bond. The 45-year-old is no stranger to speeding tickets. He had several violations in 2008, 2009, 2018 and 2020, but this is the first time a warrant was issued for a missing appearance, per Urban Belle.