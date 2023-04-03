Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Marsau Scott was arrested Friday night in Huntsville, Alabama, for a warrant stemming from a speeding ticket.
Police took Scott into custody on an alias warrant for aggressive speeding, Urban Belle Mag reported. Under Alabama law, a person can receive a speeding ticket for exceeding the posted limit. In this case, the reality TV star was cited for driving 25 mph over the legal limit.
According to Justia Law, an alias warrant is issued when a defendant fails to appear in court for a traffic violation. A new warrant is issued under the same proceedings as the original based on AL Code § 15-11.
Scott was booked into Madison County Jail on Friday after 9 p.m. and was released a few hours after posting a $300 bond. The 45-year-old is no stranger to speeding tickets. He had several violations in 2008, 2009, 2018 and 2020, but this is the first time a warrant was issued for a missing appearance, per Urban Belle.
In addition to his legal woes, Scott and his wife, LaTisha Scott, have had several run-ins with cast member and former friend Martell Holt. In December, Blavity’s Shadow an Act reported that Holt exposed the couple over alleged mutual infidelities after Scott said he no longer respected Holt after he threatened his ex-wife, Melody Rogers, with revenge porn.
Latisha then spoke to Carlos King on his Reality with the King podcast and discussed Holt’s sexuality, claiming that he has had sex with men in the past. Holt then fired back and challenged her remarks about him.
“You know when people tell the truth they gon’ bring, like me, I’m finna bring forth the evidence. Stuff that Tisha said, stuff that Marsau said, it’s not true. So that’s when you go to court. …When you say not alleged, that’s when you go to court. So that’s how you know people lying,” Holt said in an Instagram Live alongside Scott’s alleged former romantic partner, Arionne Curry, Urban Belle reported at the time.