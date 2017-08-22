The official trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot, which stars Lupita Nyong’o, has dropped.

The film is based on the bestselling middle-grade novel of the same name by Peter Brown.

Brown’s work on the Wild Robot series has earned him many accolades, including a Caldecott Honor, a Horn Book Award, two E.B. White Awards, two E.B. White Honors, a Children’s Choice Award for Illustrator of the Year, two Irma Black Honors, a Golden Kite Award and a New York Times Best Illustrated Book Award.



Written and directed by Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot stars Nyong’o as ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — a robot that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.



Aside from Nyong’o as robot Roz, The Wild Robot also stars Pedro Pascal as fox Fink, Catherine O’Hara as opossum Pinktail, Bill Nighy as goose Longneck, Kit Connor as gosling Brightbill and Stephanie Hsu as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz’s life on the island.



The Wild Robot also features Mark Hamill, Matt Berry and Ving Rhames.

Watch the trailer for The Wild Robot below.