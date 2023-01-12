The ladies of Sony’s Spider-verse film, Madame Web, are in their growth seasons!

The cast members talked to Trey Mangum, managing editor of Blavity and Shadow and Act, about tackling their characters and how they grew into complex superheroes.

Celeste O’Connor, who plays Mattie Franklin, said that she felt like her character had to challenge her comfort zone.

“I feel like each of our characters step outside of their comfort zone in so many ways. For Mattie, her comfort zone and sphere is keeping herself guarded and keeping her walls up and not letting anybody in,” she said. So throughout the course of the movie and as she becomes a superhero she’s pushing herself outside of her comfort zone and that feels really interesting to explore.”

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Cornwall, also said how the characters are able to come into their own and resemble more of the superheroes they are in the comic book lore.

“I think what’s fascinating in this film is that you see these characters grow as grounded individuals and they have such a transformation from the beginning of the film to the end as human beings,” she said. “[T]hat’s what makes it so exciting to see how do they grow from there to the superheroes that everybody knows from the comic books.”

Watch the full interview above. Madame Web is now in theaters.