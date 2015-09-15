Netflix‘s announcements on Thursday included the reveal of a new Tyler Perry film, Madea’s Destination Wedding, and first-look photos from the films Straw (starring Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor and more) and the faith-based film R&B with Tyler Lepley.

The initial presentation, which took place Wednesday, also dropped key details about his television slate at the streamer (view details of that here).

As Netflix notes, the new projects mark Tyler Perry’s sixth film and second series from his creative partnership with Netflix, which sees him write, direct, and produce films, series, and faith-based features.

The new film announcement is for Madea’s Destination Wedding, starring Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Diamond White, Jermaine Harris and Xavier Smalls.

Photo: Netflix

Here’s the logline: Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.

The film is written, directed and produced by Perry. Angi Bones, and Yolanda T. Cochran also produce.

First-look photos were also released for Straw and R&B.

Photo: Netflix

Straw’s description is: “A single mother faces a series of unfortunate events that lead her down an unexpected path. Struggling against circumstances beyond her control, she becomes entangled in a situation she never imagined. Fueled by desperation, she finds herself at the center of suspicion in a world that seems indifferent to her existence.” Written, directed and produced by Perry, it is produced by Angi Bones and Tony Strickland. Alongside Henson and Taylor, the film also stars Sherri Shepherd, Glynn Turman, Sinbad and Rockmond Dunbar.

The faith-based film R&B is “a contemporary version of the story of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. Set in Tennessee, R&B tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.”

Photo: Netflix

Directed by Alanna Brown, the film is written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan, with DeVon Franklin and Perry producing. Angi L. Bones, Tony L. Strickland and Bart Lipton executive produce.

Lepley and Serayah McNeill star with Phylicia Rashad, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Walnette Santiago, Nijah Brenea, James Lee Thomas, Jermaine Dupri, Lecrae Moore, Christopher Broughton and Yung Joc.