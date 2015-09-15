The announcement of a new Tyler Perry series, She The People, and the premiere date for Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black were the highlights for Perry’s television slate at Netflix during their major announcements on Thursday.

The initial presentation, which took place Wednesday, also dropped key details about his film slate at the streamer (view details of that here).

Netflix has announced Tyler Perry’s She The People, which is written, directed and produced by Perry and executive producers include former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and its star, Terri J. Vaughn. Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks and Jo Marie Payton also star.

The logline for the comedy series is: “Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.”

Niya Palmer also executive produces, with Angi Bones as a producer and Tony Strickland producing for Tyler Perry Studios.

A first look photo of Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson was also released.

Photo: Calvin Ashford/Netflix

Additionally, the first-look photo featuring Taylor Polidore Williams in Part 2 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black was released as well, along with its Part 2 premiere date of March 6.

Photo: Calvin Ashford/Netflix

Created, directed, written and produced by Perry, the series also stars Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook and Ts Madison.