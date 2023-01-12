Madelyn Cline is bringing North Carolina tons of shine in both the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film and the Netflix hit series Outer Banks.

Cline spoke with Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum about being a part of two successful franchises set in North Carolina. She said coming to the end of Outer Banks is sad, but she’s happy to be able to spotlight the state in two different ways.

“We’re here [on set] right now and we’re filming [the final episodes] and it is bittersweet,” Cline, who is from South Carolina, said. “It’s a little more sweet than bitter, but it’s so funny. To be a part of one legacy film that’s obviously stood the test of time and everybody still loves is so iconic. And then another…project that is kind of [a] legacy in its own right. I’m so proud to be a part of.”

“First of all, I’m like, I can’t get away from this state,” she said jokingly. “But second of all, I’m just very proud. It’s very, very cool to be a part of two things that are so deeply loved. I am grateful that they would both have me.”

How Cline connected with the levity in her role

Cline describes her I Know What You Did Last Summer character, Danica Richards, as “already hilarious” when she read the script. She described the film’s ability to balance humor with horror as a fun element she was excited to take part in.

“I was kicking my feet, giggling, you know….sliding down the wall, like ready,” she said about reading her character in the script. “I was just antsy. I was already so ready to play her and to play around.”

Why Danica adds balance to the horror

“I think what’s nice about Danica is what makes something scary or meaningful—what makes something land is contrast. And I think she adds such a wonderful contrast to these scary situations by being Danica, which [means] she’s so deeply earnest but she’s so herself,” she continued. “She’s in these terrifying situations, but she will always be this bubbly…earnest, quirky girl. And I think it gave such nice texture and that’s what I initially fell in love with. I think that’s what makes this movie work so well because you [fall in love with] all of these characters.”

Watch the full interviews with Cline and the rest of the cast above. I Know What You Did Last Summer is now in theaters.