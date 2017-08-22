Fresh off the series finale of Magnum P.I., star Jay Hernandez is sounding off on the show’s ending.

In response to a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rodriguez revealed he wants to do a standalone film, as he wasn’t entirely pleased with how everything wrapped up.

I actually floated the idea of a standalone film. I suppose it's still possible. If I'm being totally honest I didn't love the show ending how it did. That being said, to all the #magnum #ohana thank you for always supporting us! Y'all have been AMAZING. We're humbled by your… https://t.co/yLQAwMFXCI — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) January 4, 2024

“I actually floated the idea of a standalone film. I suppose it’s still possible. If I’m being totally honest I didn’t love the show ending how it did,” Rodriguez said. “That being said, to all the #magnum #ohana thank you for always supporting us! Y’all have been AMAZING. We’re humbled by your dedication.”

After the finale, Hernandez also took time out to express gratitude to the fans of Magnum P.I. on social media.

That is actually something the show and you(the audience) have taught me. I would be really hard on the process, never being satisfied and always wanting it to be better. Taking a step back and seeing how much the show meant to you guys was a lesson for me. Thank you 4that. — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) January 4, 2024

“That is actually something the show and you(the audience) have taught me,” Hernandez responded to a fan who said the show maid a difference in their lives. “I would be really hard on the process, never being satisfied and always wanting it to be better. Taking a step back and seeing how much the show meant to you guys was a lesson for me. Thank you 4that.”

A reboot of the 1980s original series starring Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I, chronicled the titular NAVY Seal and private investigator (played by Hernandez) as he solves crimes in Hawaii. Following its cancellation on CBS in 2022, Magnum P.I. was picked up for two more seasons by NBC.

The series also starred Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill.