I also love the dynamics of the two of you with your boys — or young men now. We see the two of you play good cop/bad cop in setting expectations for them as young men. But you are having real honest conversations about young adulthood, specifically how that looks for Black men and what successfully leaving the nest looks like. Would you say you’ve coddled them while trying to give them the best opportunities? And where do things stand with Myles and Michael now?

SW: I think that, No. 1, we are not playing good cop/bad cop. We are good cop/bad cop. Cecil wants to just be this cool and friendly dad. He does not want to put the hammer down. I’m the mean mom. I’m always going to put the hammer down on the boys. And I feel like we spoiled them. Our mothers spoiled us, but it was just at different income levels. And now that they are in manhood, my thing is you’re not going to stay in my home, stay on my payroll forever. It’s time to start thinking about leaving the nest, especially for Myles. Myles is 25 years old. He’s handsome, and morally, he is just a really good guy. However, he is not even ever thinking about paying bills. And I’m like, It’s time that we start moving him in that direction. But if I left it up to Cecil, Myles could just stay in our pockets forever.

And that’s my thing with Myles, it’s time for him to start thinking about what manhood is going to look like for you. I want them just to have financial independence. And, and let me be honest, when I was 25, 26, I was in medical school. My mother was still helping me financially whenever I needed it. But these dudes are just taking advantage of a good situation.