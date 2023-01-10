Lateasha Lunceford entered Season 10 of Married to Medicine as a newcomer, and if she keeps asserting herself against the feisty group of doctors and doctor’s wives, she may be a force who stays. The controversial newbie is the newlywed of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, longstanding cast member Quad Webb’s ex-husband. One would wonder why Lateasha, aka Sweet Tea, would agree to join the show, despite her new husband’s ex’s ties. She told Blavity’s Shadow and Act Unscripted in a recent interview that she knew she’d have to encounter Quad at some point, and Dr. G prepared her to the best of his ability for reality TV mayhem, but never did she imagine Quad being invited by a co-star to her bachelorette party.

“I assumed that she was going to pop up, but her to pop up at my bridal shower was a bit much because it’s a party that’s supposed to be celebrating me before I get married,” she explained. “But after a while, I was like, ‘This group is kind of messy, so I shouldn’t be surprised.’

Regardless of what can be viewed as uncomfortable with the optics of the casting dynamic, she insists there’s no ill will toward Quad. “There is no beef between her and I…because I don’t know her. I [had] never spoken to her. She actually reached out, and congratulated me and Gregory and I,” she admitted.

While the Quad pop-up was a surprise, what’s been more surprising is the change in her once-budding friendship with Dr. Heavenly Kimes, who admitted to seeking out Sweet Tea for the show in the excitement of what the interaction with Quad could be like for entertainment purposes. Sweet Tea says she’s learned a valuable lesson.

“My feelings about Heavenly have changed,” she said. “We started out being really good friends, or at least I thought so. She reached out to me. She called me all the time. She really wanted me to be a part of this group. I was telling her that I was new to Atlanta, and I didn’t really have a lot of friends. She reached out to me. She was like, ‘Hey, let’s go walking, Let’s get out, Let’s do this.’ But I didn’t think that she would like completely do a 360 on me out of nowhere…I’m very disappointed in her. I’m hurt by the things that she’s done to me. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. You will not ever, ever cross me like that again.”

And despite the alleged controlling nature of her husband Dr. G, who is 23 years her senior and even older than her parents, she says things between them are fine. She sees things through a different lens now.

“I would not define him as controlling. I think that at that time [I said he was controlling] I was venting. Plus, I had been taking shots. So I was just pinpointing a situation and I dwelled on it and got upset,” she reflected. “But I will say that in our relationship, we learned to work through things and that we learn to move forward as opposed to be able to you’re supposed to be able to have you have conflict, but you’re supposed to be able to resolve them in a marriage. And I think that Gregory, in that situation, he was trying his best, but we were able to come to a common ground…So I wouldn’t define him as controlling. I would define him as he was very just concerned.”

Check out the rest of the interview below where she dishes on the infamous DM that snagged her man and everything else this season. Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo at 9 p.m.