The season has followed Sweet Tea’s desire to start a family. Unfortunately, she received news that her journey can be made difficult by uterine fibroids and endometriosis. Before the episode aired, Dr. Heavenly made comments about Sweet Tea luring Gregory in with the promise of having a baby while seemingly knowing it may not be possible, at least naturally. Sweet Tea, 32, denies such. Gregory’s longing for a family has been known since season 1 when he was married to his first wife, Quad Webb. Gregory is over years Sweet Tea’s senior. But things came to a head during the recent Instagram Live.

Joined by Phaedra Parks and Toya Bush-Harris, the co-stars tried mediating, but the screaming match couldn’t be contained. For nearly 10 minutes, Sweet Tea and Heavenly hurled insults at one another – and sometimes went too far.

When Heavenly said Sweet Tea looks older than her age, she shot back, calling Heavenly a grandma. “Who married to they grandaddy, you got a problem girl,” Heavenly said to Sweet Tea. Gregory is older than Sweet Tea’s parents. “Girl, please,” Sweet Tea shot back. “You had three kids and act like a little 3-year-old, go back to bed, it’s your nap time.”

“You can go to hell,” Heavenly yelled later. “Yo mama there,” Sweet Tea snapped back. “My mama is dead,” Heavenly responded, with Sweet Tea warning, “Don’t play with me.”