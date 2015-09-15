Plan to see a lot more of Lando in All American: Homecoming Season 3, as Martin Bobb-Semple has been promoted to series regular.

Bobb-Semple’s casting shows that the plan for the third season is taking form, as the show underwent cast changes that came along with its budget for renewal. Bobb-Semple joins returning series regulars Geffri Maya, Sylvester Powell, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, Cory Hardrict, Rhoyle Ivy King, with the latter two having reduced episode guarantees for season 3. Prior series regulars Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette will appear in a recurring capacity for season 3.

By reading the tea leaves, fans may assume that this means that the Season 2 cliffhanger means that Maya’s Simone may have chosen Bobb-Semple’s Lando as opposed to Smith’s Damon…or did she?

This news also comes as it was announced at The CW’s Television Critics Association panel that All American: Homecoming‘s parent series, All American, will return for its sixth season on April 1, and that All American: Homecoming would more than likely return this summer.

All American: Homecoming is created and executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. She is the co-showrunner along with Marqui Jackson, who executive produces as well. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers and Lindsay Dunn also executive produces. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Rock My Soul Productions and CBS Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Deadline first reported the news of Bobb-Semple’s status change.