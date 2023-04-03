Wazzup, wazzup, wazzup!
The cast of Martin reunited at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night, giving the audience and viewers a moment of nostalgia as they reminisced on the popular ’90s television series.
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II were together onstage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to present the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.
The four actors were sitting around in a re-creation of the living room from the classic television show. They also questioned why Martin was never nominated for an Emmy during its five-season run on Fox.
Payne pretended to think they came together to receive the long-overdue Emmy, and even had a speech prepared for it.
“We finally about to get our Emmy,” the 54-year-old said during the Emmy Awards segment. “We getting our Emmy tonight. Matter of fact, I got my speech on deck to ready to go.”
However, Campbell had to share some unfortunate news to her fellow co-star about why they reunited during the event.
“Carl, we’re not winning an Emmy tonight. Please sit your butt down, please,” she responded.
The 55-year-old then turned to the audience and shared her thoughts about the show not receiving recognition despite being on primetime television.
“Carl isn’t all the way wrong you guys. I mean, we should have won an Emmy during our run. We were never even nominated despite our 132 episodes, our huge ratings and being in syndicated so much that it’s a little hard for me to see the ’90s Spanx-less version of myself every night, you know what I’m saying right, Tichina?”
Arnold replied, “No, I still look good.”
Host Anthony Anderson stepped in to give the group their flowers for their contributions to television, but also reminded them about his own Emmy success, per People.
“But unlike me, or like me, for the last 11 times, you’re not going to get an Emmy,” he said.
While the stars never received an Emmy, Martin played an integral role in Black culture.
As Blavity’s Shadow and Act previously reported, the cast reunited for Martin: The Reunion, which premiered on BET+ in June 2022. The co-stars talked about the show’s five-season run, hilarious moments and a special tribute to the Tommy Ford, who died in 2016.