Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II were together onstage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to present the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

The four actors were sitting around in a re-creation of the living room from the classic television show. They also questioned why Martin was never nominated for an Emmy during its five-season run on Fox.

Payne pretended to think they came together to receive the long-overdue Emmy, and even had a speech prepared for it.