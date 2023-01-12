Martin Lawrence is giving his sitcom Martin the dramatic Bel-Air treatment.

Deadline reports that Lawrence and his production company RunTelDat is developing Young Martin, an hour-long drama series. WonderHill Studios is also working on the project; this is the company’s first project for television.

According to the outlet, Young Martin will be a “contemporary origin story” about Lawrence’s character Martin Payne, described as “a charismatic teenager navigating the complexities of transitioning from youth to adulthood.”

“Set in modern-day Detroit, Young Martin follows Martin Payne, a spirited teenager whose journey is characterized by ambition, humor, and a genuine compassion for those around him,” Deadline reports. “The show will explore themes of family, friendship and life while the young Payne balances on the tightrope between adolescence and adulthood. Martin’s quick wit and magnetic personality draw him into high-stakes situations, where he must confront obstacles, emotions, and ultimately, find his path to success.”

Marvin Peart, CEO of WonderHill, said in a statement, “Out of all the hit shows during the ’90s, there was only one Martin–a show that defined culture and positivity. Martin reflected a real group of friends from our community that wound up on TV screens all over the world.”

“I respected and revered Martin Lawrence for creating Martin Payne and what he did for African Americans on television in front and behind the camera,” Peart continued. “In many ways, he influenced my path in the entertainment industry and it’s an honor to partner with Martin and his younger self and share him with the next generation of fans.”

The dramatic turn sounds very similar to how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air eventually led to the dramatic series Bel-Air. The dramatic series has become a hit on Peacock and, as we can now see, is now the blueprint for other ’90s sitcoms to follow.

It also makes sense that Lawrence would decide to create Young Martin since he’s also co-stars with Will Smith in the popular Bad Boys film franchise. The latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, has had massive success at the box office and shows that there’s still life yet in the film series.