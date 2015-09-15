Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of the upcoming episode of Apple TV+‘s Masters of the Air.

In the below clip, at a gathering of the Black pilots, some of the Tuskegee Airmen have a candid conversation about how they are treated in comparison to their white counterparts.

From executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, the series stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa.

Here’s the official description:

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

The Apple Studios series is co-produced by Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, alongside Playtone’s Steven Shareshian. Orloff also co-executive produces. Graham Yost is also a co-executive producer. Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees and Tim Van Patten serve as directors.

New episodes drop Fridays on Apple TV+.