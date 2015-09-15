We now have a new Drag Race Philippines winner! Maxie, the Queen of the Universe alum who stormed the competition from start to finish, is now the current drag superstar of the Phillippines.

She had a stellar run throughout the season, winning 3 challenges, the most a queen has won in a single season of Drag Race Philippines. She had tough competition, including runner-up Khianna, and her own biological sister, Angel, who was a finalist.

Speaking about her win, Maxie told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview, “I feel so happy and satisfied, because since the beginning of my journey, I was very dedicated and it was all worth it.”

She came into the competition as a well-known name not only in the Filipino drag scene, but for drag fans around the globe.

“I had pressure, but it wasn’t that big…just like 10 percent,” she said of her mindset coming into the competition knowing that she was already a big figure. “I’m dedicated to showing people who Maxie is and to introduce more of myself to them.”

Photo: World of Wonder

Fans loved getting to see the dynamic between Maxie and Angel on the season, and was a highlight for many.

“It was so much fun,” Maxie said when talking about competing with her sister. “We started in this industry [around] the same time….the same year. We auditioned at O-Bar and we knew that we were going to be [people that would] shock the world. We’re sisters, we both know each other’s motivations and dreams, and one of our dreams was to [be on] Drag Race. Both of us wanted to win, and we weren’t just competing for ourselves. Angel is so crazy and it’s so much fun to compete with my sister. We almost got to the Top 2. Very close. I loved every moment of it.”

In the final lip-sync in which Maxie faced off against Khianna, in a touching moment–her final stunt was to bring Angel on stage and crown her. It was a moment that is true to the lyrics of the song, “Lipad ng Pangarap” by Angeline Quinto and Regine Velasquez. Maxie told us that the moment just came to her during the lip-sync and it wasn’t pre-planned.

“I never planned to bring Angel on stage,” she said. “I just wanted to sing my heart out and feel the music. I just sang it, and then suddenly, I thought, ‘Oh, I need to crown my sister.’ The song is very good and it’s all about a dream, and Drag Race is both our dream. And if she doesn’t get the crown from Drag Race, I’ll give her a crown because she deserves one.”

As for her reign as queen, Maxie just wants to continue to do what she does best, and show the world what she, and drag queens overall, can do.

“I want to do more, I want to be the best. Now that I am the reigning queen, I want people to see me in my best-est, era and show what a good queen can do. I’m always talking to my team about continuing my advocacies and whatever I can do in this reign. Let’s show the people that we’re not just drag queens anymore– we can inspire people.”

She’s also willing to return to Drag Race again one day….maybe for another All Winners season?

“Of course,” she said when we asked about it. “[It’s] another opportunity– gigs give you money [laughs]. We’re not saying no to any opportunity.”

When we said that the girls should be scared if they see Maxie enter the werkroom again, she quipped, “They should! I have money and budget now too!”

Drag Race Philippines Season 2 is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus. Drag Race Philippines Season 4 is set for next year.