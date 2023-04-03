Maya Rudolph will reprise her Emmy-winning role as Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live this fall for this year’s presidential campaign.
Due to President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, Harris has been pressing toward establishing herself as the presumptive Democratic nominee. On Tuesday, she participated in a star-studded campaign event in Atlanta, which featured appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Migos rapper Quavo and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams.
Rudolph’s spot-on impersonation of Harris has been such a hit with fans that they’ve requested that she revive the role and she’s agreed to it.
“I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she (Rudolph) has a full eight years of work on SNL,” Harris said, per CNN.
According to a report from Deadline, Rudolph was on the verge of pre-production on Season 3 of Rudolph’s Apple TV+ comedy series Loot. It was expected to begin filming on August 26 but was paused. Earlier this week, the cast and crew of Loot, which Rudolph stars in and executive produces, were told that “production has been pushed for scheduling reasons.”
Fortunately, Loot is produced by NBC’s Universal Television, which produces SNL as well.
The 50th season of SNL is set to kick off on Sept. 28 via NBC. Peacock subscribers can also stream it the next day.