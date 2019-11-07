Warner Bros. has released a teaser for Weapons, director Zach Cregger’s next film following the unexpected success of the horror/mystery cult hit Barbarian.

The 45-second clip is just as “twisty, turny” as Creggar teased earlier this month at CinemaCon, featuring children running away from their homes late at night as their parents wonder what is going on.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Read on for a breakdown of what we know about Weapons and its eerie teaser trailer.

The trailer shows many children leaving their homes late at night

The teaser opens with a dark child’s bedroom, its occupant not in their bed, as a character’s chilling voiceover begins.

“Mr. Graff, I can understand your passion, and I don’t mind having these conversations with you, because God forbid, if it was my child, I’d be demanding answers too,” the character says.

The camera travels outside of the house to show a quiet suburban neighborhood at night. The voiceover continues.

“Those kids walked out of the homes,” the character says.“No one pulled them out. No one forced them.”

A child appears running in front of a home, then down the street and around the seemingly friendly neighborhood. Other children join in, each of them running with their arms partially raised.

The character asks via voiceover, “What do you see that I don’t?”, as one of the children is shown running on CCTV footage.

What is the Maybrook Missing website?

The trailer concludes with a call to action for viewers.

“For more information go to MaybrookMissing.com,” a message reads in red before the trailer concludes. The Maybrook Missing site has been live since earlier this month when promo for Weapons began to ramp up. As FirstShowing.net reported, “The site is for a basic news blog called ‘Maybrook News,’ referring to the town the movie is set in. It includes on short article discussing the disappearing kids who two mysterious CCTV photos included for reference.”

When will ‘Weapons’ be released in theaters

Weapons was originally set to release over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in 2026, but Warner Bros. bumped up its debut to this summer. The film will now release in theaters on Aug. 8.