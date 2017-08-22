Paramount+ announced some new additions for the new season of the crime thriller series, Mayor Of Kingstown.

Richard Brake, Denny Love and Paula Malcomson will join the third season of the series, created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillion.

Here’s the official description: MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, Mayor Of Kingstown also features an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi.

Brake will play Merle Callahan, one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life-sentence, Love will play Kevin Jackson a rookie prison guard and Malcomson will play Anna Fletcher, a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike McLusky (Renner).

In addition, Michael Beach has been upped to series regular and will reprise his role as Police Captain Kareem Moore, one of the prison guard captains in Kingstown.

The first and second seasons of Mayor Of Kingstown are streaming on Paramount+ now.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson and Regina Corrado. Erickson is also the showrunner.