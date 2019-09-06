Megan Thee Stallion will soon join her fellow anime fans in Tokyo as she presents the winners at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The three-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, who has been a longtime fan of Anime, said she is thrilled for the opportunity to recognize some of the most creative figures in the industry.
“Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do! I love cosplaying all of my favorite
characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles!” Megan said in a statement. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honor the best anime creators and shows in the world.”
Crunchyroll, a popular streaming platform for Anime films and shows, is hosting the ceremony for the eighth year in a row. This year’s event will take place on March 2 at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo.
Megan will be part of a star-studded lineup of presenters who will cover the preshow and the live ceremony. The rest of the presenters include actress Iman Vellani, Japanese singer-songwriter Lisa, Japanese night club host Roland, American model Aquaria, British rapper Che Lingo, content creator Lena Lemon, artist Yaeji and singer Ylona Garcia.
Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini said the event will recognize a wide range of creators in the world of Japanese animation, including musicians and performers.
“With more than 30 anime studios, 5 streaming platforms, 50 series and films, and over 50 voice actors, the nominees for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards represent the world-class creatives powering the global love of anime,” Purini said in a statement. “We’re proud to present this year’s nominees and look forward to the show where we, with our incredible slate of global presenters, will celebrate anime’s ability to captivate fans around the world.”
Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, will give the opening remarks at the ceremony. The hosts for the show will be actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira.
Megan has been expressing her love for Anime for many years. In a 2020 interview with GQ, Megan said Anime is part of her daily life.
“I literally begin my day watching anime, and I end my day watching anime,” the celebrated artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur told GQ, per CBR.
Megan was recognized as TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020. The 28-year-old artist was also the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 issue in 2022.
Megan and her fellow Anime fans can visit the Anime Awards website to vote for the nominees of the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.