Crunchyroll, a popular streaming platform for Anime films and shows, is hosting the ceremony for the eighth year in a row. This year’s event will take place on March 2 at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo.

Megan will be part of a star-studded lineup of presenters who will cover the preshow and the live ceremony. The rest of the presenters include actress Iman Vellani, Japanese singer-songwriter Lisa, Japanese night club host Roland, American model Aquaria, British rapper Che Lingo, content creator Lena Lemon, artist Yaeji and singer Ylona Garcia.

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini said the event will recognize a wide range of creators in the world of Japanese animation, including musicians and performers.

“With more than 30 anime studios, 5 streaming platforms, 50 series and films, and over 50 voice actors, the nominees for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards represent the world-class creatives powering the global love of anime,” Purini said in a statement. “We’re proud to present this year’s nominees and look forward to the show where we, with our incredible slate of global presenters, will celebrate anime’s ability to captivate fans around the world.”