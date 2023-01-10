Now, you mentioned Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez and the #MeToo movement finally extending to the hip-hop industry and how it has inspired some of the storylines. What else have you drawn inspiration from what’s happening in hip-hop from Season 2 that you could take into the writer’s room and apply to your character?

AO: It was interesting to write; it’s hard sometimes to do. You’re watching a new girl rap in hip-hop, and she does a song or does a collab with somebody that you wish you didn’t collab with. But she had to do it to get to the next step. I remember when Doja Cat was coming out and gained popularity from YouTube. Then, she did a song with Tyga on it. And, as a fan who had been following her for years, I was like, ‘What? This doesn’t even make sense. This collaboration doesn’t make sense.’ And sometimes people play the feature game, or they just get another popping person to get on this song and make it go. And that’s no shade to Tyga. But I have never understood that or like that. I feel like it sacrifices the love of the music and the artistry. And then, audience members aren’t stupid; we see it. When we see someone like Drake trying to align himself with a new person, and, usually, the music is still good. You still want to hear it; you love it. But, you expect better. That’s something that happens in rap and hip-hop that we want to pay attention to, especially as it comes to Shawna and Mia doing collabs and the internal battle that occurs when Shawna isn’t a fan of the feature. There’s a lot to pull from from the industry right now to put in the story.