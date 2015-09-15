It was truly a Hot Girl Summer when music superstar Megan Thee Stallion dropped in on Thursday night’s episode of Love Island USA.

The rapper came in to chat with the ladies, host a challenge, and all of this also doubled as a plug for her brand-new swimwear line.

Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7, explained

Megan Thee Stallion popped in on the episode first to get some time with the ladies as they were getting ready. She told them how much she’s loving the show right now, from trying to recreate Chelley and Cierra’s iconic catwalk, to stanning Olandria, telling Huda how she needs to get it together and getting Iris to spill how she’s really been feeling as she was thrust into the drama. After chopping it up with the girls, they then joined the guys for a three-part challenge which she hosted.

Two new bombshells came in: TJ Palma and Andreina Santos

The challenge saw the Islanders compete guys vs. girls, and the winners would get a bombshell to come in next. Despite the girls winning the overall challenge, the guys also got a bombshell to come in as well.

The latest guy bombshell is Thomas John “TJ” Palma, who is 23 and from Westchester, New York. The girl bombshell is Andreina Santos, 24, and from New Jersey.

Who are the current couples on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7?

The current couples on Love Island USA Season 7 were shaken up by the most recent recoupling, which was a result of a door game. The girls could unlock their door for one person. If the guy chose that door and they were the person the girl chose, then the door would open and they would be a couple.

This resulted in Olandria Carthen and Taylor Williams being recoupled after Carthen was briefly coupled with bombshell Jalen Brown, Chelley Bissainthe now coupled with Ace Greene, and Amaya Espinal now with Austin Shepard. Nic Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega remained together, and after being paired together by America, Hannah Fields and Pepe Garcia, as well as Jeremiah Brown and Iris Kendall, remained together as well.

This left new bombshell Brown and OG Huda Mustafa on the outs, with the Islanders choosing Mustafa to stay in the game.