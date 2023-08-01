Michael, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic from Antoine Fuqua, has cast Derek Luke to play famed lawyer Johnnie Cochran.

As Deadline, who exclusively broke the news, notes, “Cochran represented Jackson in 1993 child molestation case that was settled out of court.”

Led by Jafaar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, the sprawling ensemble also includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson, Joseph-David Jones and more.

Here’s the official description: Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. This epic, cinematic film will examine Jackson’s triumphs and tragedies — from his human side, to his public and private struggles, to the accusations and the 24/7 media microscope Jackson lived under, even at his artistic apex. The all-star filmmaking team will also capture Michael’s undeniable creative genius, recreating his most memorable, iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look at one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

The Lionsgate film, which is in production now, is set for release on April 18, 2025.

Cochran was notably played by Courtney B. Vance in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and he won an Emmy for his work.

Luke recently starred in Disney+’s series The Crossover and starred with Katie Holmes in the films Alone Together and Rare Objects. Holmes also directed the latter film.