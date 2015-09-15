Blavity’s Shadow and Act can exclusively report that actor and musician Tristan Mack Wilds and director Greg Cally are launching the Michael K. Williams Creative Fellowship, which honors “the life, legacy, and cultural impact of the late Emmy-nominated actor and activist.”

The inaugural recipient will be announced during Wilds and Cally’s “Surrounded by Stories” film showcase, which will take place on June 21 at the SVA Theatre. The date of the showcase also marks almost 23 years to the date that Williams’ iconic The Wire character, Omar Little, debuted.

Both Wilds and Cally have deep connections to the late actor, with Wilds also starring on The Wire and Cally directing Williams in one of his last television projects, Vice’s Black Market.

The creative fellowship has the support of Williams’ estate, and is the “first official initiative established in his name to celebrate and extend his legacy in television and film.”

Per the official description, “The fellowship will provide immersive, one-on-one on-the-job training, exclusive industry resources, mentorship, and real-world opportunities to emerging BIPOC storytellers. By integrating fellows into high-level productions and connecting them with accomplished industry professionals, the program aims to amplify the voices of historically marginalized individuals and cultivate the next generation of visionary creators.”

The showcase will also feature panels and screenings of short films, including conversations with Wilds, Naturi Naughton, Chad Coleman and more. Other guests include Bravo stars Raquel Chevremont and Jasmine Ellis Cooper.

Projects include 333, presented by Naturi Naughton, and Sincerely Brad, directed by Issac Yowman and starring Patrick Walker, Carl Anthony Payne and Cinthya Carmona.

Tickets are available for the general public at Eventbrite.