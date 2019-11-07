The Micheaux Film Festival returns for its sixth year in October, with plans to include A-list actors like Issa Rae, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyon’go, Morris Chestnut and more.

The 2024 festival’s theme is “Champions,” screening films that highlight “the resilience and determination of filmmakers who overcome countless obstacles to bring their visions to life.”

The festival’s lineup has more than 250 short films, feature films, as well as a new media series and other projects that be included virtually. The annual week-long event, which is organized by founders Courtney L. Branch and Noel Braham, aims to celebrate known and up-and-coming filmmakers from all different walks of life.

The lineup is as diverse as the festival’s filmmakers, with projects falling under multiple categories including live action, animation, documentary, web series, commercials, and music videos. As for genres, the festival is set to screen a wide away of categories, like horror, romances, action, historical, drama, and more.

Also, Blavity’s Shadow and Act can exclusively report that the festival is expanding its partnership with Roku to have exclusive content on the platform in the United States. As the festival notes, in November, “Roku will feature a dedicated row for the festival showcasing award-winning short films, feature films, and documentaries from the 6th annual Micheaux Film Festival.” It brings festival titles to Roku for one month.

“Roku is proud to partner with The Micheaux Film Festival to amplify international voices and share rich cultural stories with our audience,” said David Eilenberg, Head of Content, Roku Media, in a statement. “Bringing Desde La Raiz and the festival’s award-winning content to our platform further signals the high demand for multicultural titles.”

“This year’s festival is a celebration of creative exploration, dedicated to empowering filmmakers to cast their nets wider than ever before. Together with Roku, we strive to showcase their visionary projects on a global stage, ensuring that unique voices resonate far and wide,” said Branch.

“We are honored to celebrate the enduring legacy of Oscar Micheaux, and illuminate the path for contemporary international filmmakers who mirror his pioneering spirit,” Braham and Branch said in a previous statement. “This year’s festival is poised to be a catalyst for inspiration and an indelible milestone.”

Gilmore Girls alum Keiko Agena, Michael Gandolfini, Abigail Breslin, Michael Ealy, and Jaime Camil will also be featured at the fest.

The Roku Channel is also debut the four-part docuseries, Desde La Raiz, directed and produced by Paulina Gamiz and Gus Sánchez, with executive producers Ray Jimenez and Camil. In this series, Camil “delves into the origins and cultural significance of iconic Mexican products such as coffee, chile, corn, and mezcal.” He describes the project as “a love letter to México and some of the country’s richest heritage and legendary commodities.”

The Micheaux Film Festival will run from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California.

View the full festival lineup and schedule here.