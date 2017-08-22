Mishael Morgan is returning to The Young and the Restless.

Per TVInsider, in an Instagram post on January 24, the Emmy Award-winning actress shared a video of herself holding a tag attached to an outfit wrapped in a plastic bag labeled “Mishael Morgan — Amanda”, along with a caption that read “Guess who’s popping in for a visit!!!”

Judging by Morgan stating that she’s “popping in for a visit,” it is likely that the stint will only be a few episodes.

Morgan originally debuted on the long-running CBS soap in June 2013 in the role of Hillary Curtis. After a five-year run on The Young and the Restless, she exited in 2018. Morgan returned a year later in 2019 in the newly created role of Amanda Sinclair, who was revealed to be Hilary’s twin sister. Morgan later exited The Young and the Restless once again in 2022, but returned in 2023 for the show’s 50th anniversary celebration.

“I left this time because my kids were getting older. My husband and I talked about having our home base in Toronto,” Morgan told TVInsider about her decision to exit The Young and the Restless. “We talked about working it out with Y&R and the shooting schedule. Part of my decision to leave had to do with a tragedy we had in our family.”

For her portrayal of Amanda Sinclair, Morgan won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2022, becoming the first Black actress to win in this category.

Aside from her stints on The Young and the Restless, Morgan has also appeared on shows such as Supernatural and Chicago Med.