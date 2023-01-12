Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the hit Apple TV+ show based on the world of Godzilla, has been renewed and will set the stage for future spin-offs.

The streaming service announced the Monsterverse series from Legendary Entertainment will be back for a second season. On top of that. Legendary Entertainment and Apple TV+ has signed a new multi-series deal which includes the second season as well as multiple spin-off series based on the franchise.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted and talented cast and creative team,” Apple TV+’s head of international development Morgan Wandell said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse.”

The series takes place after the 2014 film and follows a family who learns of their connections to the legendary monster. According to the synopsis:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The series stars Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Anna Sawai, Mari Yamamota, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, Joe Tippett, Anders Holm and Elisa Lasowski.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction serve as showrunners, co-creators and executive producers. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures also executive produce with Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Jen Roskind. Toho Co., Ltd.’s Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita also executive produce, with Toho lending the Godzilla license to Legendary Entertainment.