A key figure in The Real Housewives of Potomac history is returning for Season 10.

Monique Samuels, who joined the show in Season 2 and starred through Season 5, will be returning to the show for its landmark 10th season. According to People magazine, Samuels is returning to the show in a Friend capacity as the Bravo series marks a decade on air.

Monique Samuels’ ‘RHOP’ history

Samuels had a polarizing and controversial stint on the show, with legions of dedicated fans as well as critics. She notably had clashes with Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett, and exited the show after her fallout with the latter resulted in a physical altercation between the two, which is one of the most-talked-about moments in Bravo history. Though Dillard Bassett no longer wanted to film with Samuels, the latter has maintained that she left the show on her own accord.

What we know about Monique Samuels’ ‘RHOP’ return

Now, she is ready to come back to the show. “Monique’s in a totally different place now, and fans will see that,” a source told People. “She’s excited to show who she is now — not as a wife, not as just a mom, but as a woman starting over and taking on life on her own terms.”

After leaving RHOP, Samuels and her ex-husband, Chris, fronted Carlos King’s Love & Marriage: D.C. on OWN for one season.

What else to know about the ‘RHOP’ Season 10 cast

Season 10 of the show is currently filming, with housewives Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Keiarna Stewart and Stacey Rusch returning.

Last season’s new Friend, Jassi Rideaux, is expected to be back in some capacity. Newcomers are also expected to have roles on the cast as well, with The Jasmine Brand reporting Tia Glover and Angel Massie are in the mix. OG Karen Huger will not be in the season as she is in the middle of a one-year prison stint, and Mia Thornton exited after last season