Heartbreak knows no language when you watch the one you love betray you — flamenco singer and TV personality José Carlos Montoya knows that feeling as he watched his girlfriend cheat on him with another man.
The reality show tests the strength of relationships by challenging them with temptation
According to The Independent, Montoya and his girlfriend, Anita, are contestants on Spain’s reality series, La Isla de las Tentaciones (Island of Temptations)– aka the Spanish iteration of Temptation Island. The show tests the strength of relationships by challenging couples to resist or overcome temptation, with singles in separate villas trying to seduce them into infidelity.
Montoya and Anita each had intimate moments with single contestants
Montoya and Anita’s relationship was first tested when she saw a clip of him receiving a lap dance and a kiss from one of the women on the show. Soon after, Anita was seen flirting with a single man named Manuel. Overcome with emotion, Montoya threw his iPad across the floor after watching the pair get intimate in the pool, per The Independent.
Matters escalated when host Sandra Barneda allowed Montoya to watch Anita and Manuel’s intimate moments across the beach. Devastated, he watched them kiss and head under the covers, leaving Montoya inconsolable as he pulled his hair and screamed in despair.
this is CINEMA…Montoya..the tension… you don’t need to speak spanish to understand, this is insane https://t.co/2sYZA8jBSM
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 4, 2025
Montoya becomes a viral meme on social media
Montoya could no longer watch and sprinted down the beach, screaming Anita’s name. Barneda tried to console him, telling the 30-year-old to calm down with the now-viral phrase, “Montoya! Por favor!”
The scene has since circulated on X, formerly Twitter, with users responding hilariously to the now-viral clip.
MONTOYA POR FAVOR#F1 pic.twitter.com/doMIdzL9t7
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 7, 2025
“¡ MONTOYA POR FAVOR!” https://t.co/XS0wUamgHG pic.twitter.com/fHJyNspquQ
— siv (@sivbreak) February 6, 2025
“Montoya por favor” pic.twitter.com/yJ0TlRqs5U
— Chigozie Obi (@ChigozieObi_) February 6, 2025
The second part of the clip was also shared on X, showing the show’s other male contestants trying to console Montoya.
MONTOYA PART 2….THE DRAMA pic.twitter.com/vkajX6zsBB
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 5, 2025