Montoya and Anita each had intimate moments with single contestants

Montoya and Anita’s relationship was first tested when she saw a clip of him receiving a lap dance and a kiss from one of the women on the show. Soon after, Anita was seen flirting with a single man named Manuel. Overcome with emotion, Montoya threw his iPad across the floor after watching the pair get intimate in the pool, per The Independent.

Matters escalated when host Sandra Barneda allowed Montoya to watch Anita and Manuel’s intimate moments across the beach. Devastated, he watched them kiss and head under the covers, leaving Montoya inconsolable as he pulled his hair and screamed in despair.