“He innocently just loves his granddaughter, but he also loves Moon Girl, and now that he knows who it is, that’s a whole different kind of love,” Gary Anthony Williams, the voice of Pops, shared. “As far as him helping her, she helps him just as much.”

He continued, “I keep going back to this one episode where she helps Pops get things pulled back together, and she’s constantly doing that. So I think it’s a symbiotic relationship. I do think it’s that relationship of them helping each other that’s way more important than what I can give to her or what she gives to me. In this family, everybody’s there for each other.”