Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of the upcoming documentary, Mothers of Chibok.

The film, which is premiering at DOC NYC over the weekend, is directed by Joel “Kachi” Benson and examines a community of mothers 10 years after the Boko Haram kidnapping of 276 female students from a small, rural village in Nigeria.

Here’s the official description:

In a small village in Northeast Nigeria, a community of mothers forge a path forward after the tragic events of April 2014 when their daughters were kidnapped by Boko Haram. The film follows four mothers over a farming season as they fight for their children and their futures. The media may have moved on from this once global topic, but the women continue to persevere in the face of great tragedy. Mothers of Chibok paints a visceral portrait of courage, faith, and the enduring power of hope.

Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill, Rachel Halilej, Joel ‘Kachi Benson, Samira Mohammad and Adeyinka Oduniyi are producers on the film.

“For the last five years I have spent time with the mothers and survivors of the Chibok tragedy,” said Joel “Kachi” Benson in a director’s statement for the project. “I’ve eaten with them in their homes, played with their children, and gone with them to till their farms. Above all, I’ve listened to their stories – the ones they’ve told me, and those I overhear in passing conversations. And what I’ve learned is that the women of Chibok are more than the tragedy that is mainly used to describe them.”

He added, “For the past decade, the world has been telling the same story of Chibok—one of tragedy, loss, and victimhood. But I’ve witnessed something greater, something the media has overlooked. These women are not just survivors; they are heroines. They have not forgotten their daughters, but they’ve continued living, finding moments of joy, laughter, and purpose.This film captures their full humanity – not just the sorrow – but the strength, the courage, and the quiet moments of triumph. It’s time the world sees these women for who they truly are, not as victims, but as warriors of hope.This is a side to them that not very many are familiar with. And this is why I chose to make Mothers of Chibok – a film about women bravely holding onto hope in the face of adversity.”

Ian Darling, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Jenny Raskin, Adam Lewis, Melody Lewis, Debbie L. Mcleod, Meadow Fund, Joshua Roth, Jim Swartz and Susan Swartz executive produce the project.

Check out the exclusive preview below: