Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming YA drama series Motorheads, starring Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino.

The series also stars Nathalie Kelley, Melissa Collazo, Uriah Shelton, Nicolas Cantu, Drake Rodger, Josh Macqueen, Mia Healey, Matt Lanter, Audrey Gerthoffer and Johnna Dias-Watson. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

What is ‘Motorheads’ about?

According to the series’ description, “Motorheads is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.”

When does ‘Motorheads’ premiere?

The series is written and executive produced by John A. Norris, who is the showrunner. Neil Burger, who directed the pilot, also executive produces. Other executive producers are Jason Seagraves, Ruben Fleischer, Keegan Rosenberger and Dana Brunetti. Ryan Zaragoza is a co-executive producer and producing director.

All ten episodes for the first season drop May 20 on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer and check out first-look images below:

Samantha (Nathalie Kelley) and Logan (Ryan Phillippe) in MOTORHEADS
Photo: Prime Video
Zac (Michael Cimino), Marcel (Nicolas Cantu) and Curtis (Uriah Shelton) in MOTORHEADS
Photo: Prime Video
Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo), Marcel (Nicolas Cantu), Zac (Michael Cimino)
Photo: Prime Video
Logan (Ryan Phillippe)
Photo: Prime Video
Zac (Michael Cimino) in MOTORHEADS
Photo: Prime Video
Logan (Ryan Phillippe) in MOTORHEADS
Photo: Prime Video
Zac (Michael Cimino), Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo) and Marcel (Nicolas Cantu) in MOTORHEADS
Photo: Prime Video
Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo), Curtis (Uriah Shelton) and Marcel (Nicolas Cantu) in MOTORHEADS
Photo: Prime Video
Zac (Michael Cimino) and Samantha (Nathalie Kelley) in MOTORHEADS
Photo: Prime Video
Alicia (Mia Healey) and Zac (Michael Cimino) in MOTORHEADS
Photo: Prime Video
